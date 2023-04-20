GENEVA — Trees turning green. Birds in the backyard. Linden Street in downtown Geneva opening to pedestrians.
All surely are signs that spring has arrived — and so has the 2023 Live From Linden season, which starts Friday.
According to organizers, Linden Street will be closed to vehicles starting at 5 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through Columbus Day weekend. Shops, bars and restaurants all will be open each evening, with free live music from 6-9 p.m. in April and then 6:30-9:30 from May on.
Musical performances will be by solo and duo artists, with some bands playing this season as well, organizers said. While performers come from around the Finger Lakes region and as far away as Buffalo, some of the most popular acts are locals, they noted.
The season kicks off with longtime local favorites Sliksly on Friday and Jerry Martin on Saturday.
This season will feature several highlights, organizers said:
• The Linden Wine Series will hold five events this summer, with the first scheduled for June 3.
• FLXcursions will again be hosting a four-day Riesling international event, with a celebration on Linden June 17.
• The biggest music event of the Linden season will be local favorites The Lipker Sisters, sponsored by C.S. Burrall & Son, on July 29.
“This year Linden Street will have something for everyone,” said Dave Linger, a local property owner and Linden Street supporter. “Free live music, great food, a variety of dining options and lots of chances to enjoy a uniquely urban experience. We hope that locals and tourists alike come down and enjoy everything that downtown Geneva has to offer.”
Linden business owner Kevin Dombrowski agrees, stating that his Rusty Pig and The Hog Wallow Tavern “both do well all year, but we look forward to the summer season. Having the street open to pedestrians and giving folks an opportunity to dine outside is an important part of what makes downtown so special.”
Live From Linden is an all-volunteer group of merchants and property owners on Linden Street, organizers said. The Bank of the Finger Lakes once again is the main event sponsor.
“Bank of the Finger Lakes is proud to help sponsor Live from Linden again this year,” bank Senior Vice President Heidi Westfall said. “Thank you to the merchants on Linden Street that work hard to make the street so special. We look forward to supporting another great season of live music and events on Linden Street in beautiful downtown Geneva.”
Linger said that “everyone on Linden Street believes that the weekly event is both critical to the success of local businesses and part of why Geneva is ‘Uniquely Urban.’”
Check Live From Linden’s Facebook page for entertainment announcements.