GENEVA — Live from Linden Street returns this weekend after being delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dave Linger, one of the leaders of the group, said the city gave its approval Friday morning.
“Food and beverages will be available on Linden tonight (Friday),” he said. “Everyone on Linden is excited to start our fifth season, which is made possible in part due to the generous sponsorship of the Bank of the Finger Lakes.”
Linger said street closure “will be in a manner which is consistent with health and safety requirements. To that end there will be no live entertainment until permission is received from the city and state of New York.”
The event takes place 5 to 9 p.m. tonight and Saturday, said Linger.