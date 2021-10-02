GENEVA — Live from Linden is going to stick around a little longer this fall.
Dave Linger, a member of the Live From Linden organizers, said the city has extended the season through October.
Linger offered a special thanks to the Bank of the Finger Lakes in a message to merchants that support the weekend closing of Linden, home to a number of eating and drinking establishments.
Here is the list of musicians who will play Linden this month, weather permitting, from 6-9 p.m.:
• Oct. 2 and 29: Jerry Martin.
• Oct. 8: Ryan Spadafora & Seeing Double.
• Oct. 15: Nora Starr.
• Oct. 16 and 22: Michael Gonzalez.
For more information, see Live From Linden’s Facebook page.