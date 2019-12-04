WATERLOO — How the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency will comply with a new state requirement that its Board of Directors meetings be live-streamed on the internet will be discussed at Thursday’s board meeting.
The board also will consider approval of an easement for Scepter Inc. of Lamb Road, Seneca Falls, for access to a portion of the IDA-owned Deer Run Corporate Park on Auburn Road.
The agenda is mostly filled with annual matters such as approval of policies, hiring an auditor to do the 2019 audit, nomination of officers, adoption of a strategic plan, discussion of a new IDA website and a report on the status of IDA grants and loans.
The board also will consider renewing contracts for services for engineering, bookkeeping, auditing, business retention and Robert Kernan as chief financial officer.
The IDA meeting will be followed by meetings of the board of directors of the Seneca County Economic Development and the Seneca County Funding corporations.