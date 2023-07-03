WASHINGTON, D.C. — The landmark Supreme Court decision last week striking down affirmative action programs related to college admissions did not come as a shock to leaders at three institutions in the Finger Lakes — Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Keuka College, and Finger Lakes Community College — but it was disappointing nonetheless.
The court took up affirmative action in response to challenges at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. Lower courts upheld admission systems at both schools, rejecting claims that the schools discriminated against white and Asian American applicants. However, during Supreme Court arguments in late October, all six conservative justices expressed doubts about the practice, which had been upheld under Supreme Court decisions reaching back to 1978, and as recently as 2016. That led to Thursday’s 6-3 ruling.
In a message to the Hobart and William Smith Colleges community, President Mark Gearan said the court decision “has the very concerning potential for wide-ranging consequences for all of higher education.”
Despite his disappointment, Gearan is resolute that diversity remains a top priority at the small liberal arts college in Geneva.
“We firmly believe the teaching and learning that happens in our classrooms is enhanced by the richness of diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences,” he said. “Educating students to lead lives of consequence demands nothing less. A diverse community is a strong community, and it is this community that provides the deeper and more impactful educational experiences that our students require and expect if they are to lead thriving and meaningful lives.”
He added that “the Colleges will continue to achieve our educational goals and live our values while complying with today’s changes in the law and any further guidance that may be forthcoming from the Department of Education in light of this decision. Hobart and William Smith remain committed to equity, inclusion and belonging. We will do all we can to ensure that deserving students continue to have access to an HWS education and that an HWS education continues to be one that embodies diverse perspectives and experiences.”
Gearan is also chair of the New York Six, a consortium of upstate liberal arts colleges that include HWS, Colgate, Hamilton, Skidmore, St. Lawrence, and Union. The consortium said the Supreme Court “has effectively nullified 40 years of precedent, putting us in uncharted waters with more litigation certain to follow. We remain committed to the principles of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and we will work to analyze the decision and identify the best ways to pursue our goals and missions, in keeping with our values, within the law as it now stands.”
At Keuka, the decision drew disappointment from College President Amy Storey, who released a statement Friday.
“Although yesterday’s Supreme Court decision was somewhat expected, it still strikes a blow against the work we do to bring strength to the nation and help to humanity,” she said. “Keuka College is among the thousands of U.S. colleges that admit every qualified student, thereby making this ruling superfluous to our work. However, as a higher education leader who knows that elite institutions like Harvard are gateways to jobs like Supreme Court justice, I am appalled that the high court’s majority has chosen to ignore the key fact before them: Wealth and privilege begets more wealth and privilege. There is nothing fair or just about that immutable fact.”
Storey called education “the great equalizer and, as such, we are determined to continue to offer pathways to prosperity for our students now and into the future, no matter what happens in Washington.”
The court decision was met with dismay at FLCC as well.
“I’m very disappointed with the findings of the Supreme Court,” College President Dr. Robert Nye said. “It rolls back 50 years of creating opportunity.”
Nye said the ruling doesn’t directly affect FLCC, which is an “open-access college,” meaning anyone with a high school diploma or equivalency can attend, with the exception of the nursing program.
FLCC Diversity Officer Sim Covington Jr. said FLCC is the epitome of diversity, noting that those with a GED might be sitting right next to the high school valedictorian in class, “allowing students from all walks of life to be reflected. …the access we’re providing is something we can be proud of.”
In a message to sent to faculty and staff Friday, Nye pointed to the institution’s diversity.
“FLCC students of color already comprise 24% of the non-dual enrollment population,” he said. “This is a far higher proportion than the general population of the surrounding communities in our service area.”
Covington, who describes himself as a “product of the SUNY system,” said two-year institutions such as FLCC play a key role in helping all “tap into the transformative (potential) of higher education.”
That role is something Nye and Covington said will likely be expanded, noting transfer agreements that provide students with opportunities to enter four-year institutions they might not have been accepted at coming out of high school.
“We all want to provide the opportunities to get an education and fulfill dreams,” Nye said.