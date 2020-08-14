Four local counties are getting Federal Emergency Management Agency grants.
The grants were announced in a press release from the state Wednesday. The listed awards were $44,733 for Ontario County, $17,977 for Seneca County, $39,520 for Wayne County, and $14,331 for Yates County.
However, George Bastedo — Wayne County’s director of emergency management — said those numbers include a 50-percent local match. He said the funds would go to buy personal protective equipment and supplies in accordance with the grant requirements.
“We do appreciate the funding support from the federal government,” he said. “It helps minimize local taxpayer impact.”
The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will administer the funding on behalf of FEMA. The grants are based on county population and can be used from events ranging from natural disaster to terrorism.
Jeff Harloff, Ontario County’s director of emergency management, said the grant needs to be vetted as he just learned of it this week.
“I would expect the funds will likely be used to support the ongoing response to COVID-19 and distribution of supplies,” he said.
Melissa Taylor, Seneca County’s director of emergency management, said the money is an annual grant award. It usually goes toward emergency management salaries to offset the taxpayer cost.