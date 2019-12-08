Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties will get more than $1.8 million in combined funding through the latest round of state grants to improve emergency communications.
In a press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office, it was announced that the 2019 Statewide Interoperable Grant program is delivering more than $45 million for 911 operations to 57 counties and New York City. The grants are funded by cellular surcharge revenue.
Ontario County is getting the largest local grant, at slightly more than $608,000.
“As I work with the (county) public safety committee and the Board of Supervisors, it is my intent to use this particular grant to improve radio system interoperability in and around Ontario County,” Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.
Seneca County is getting more than $410,000, Wayne County more than $491,000, and Yates County more than $328,000. The money allows counties to make improvements to systems used by first responders, such as land mobile radio systems.
“We will address communication equipment needs at our several radio tower sites with base radio and microwave equipment upgrades,” Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said. “The amount of the award will not start to address our needs but does help by us not using local tax-based budget funds. We appreciate the state office of homeland security’s support.”
Counties submit applications each year for the funding. The money can also be used for communications infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades, “Next Generation 911” technology, and training.