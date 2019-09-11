Seneca, Wayne, and Yates counties are getting funds in the latest rounds of state grants for 911 operations.
The awards were recently announced by the governor’s office. Seneca County is getting $143,537, Wayne County $183,796, and Yates County $196,598.
About $10 million in grants are going to numerous counties around the state in the latest round. The funding is administered by the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services through the Public Safety Answering Points Operations Grant program.
The annual grants allow for state reimbursement to counties for eligible public safety operating and dispatching expenses. Counties can use the funds for normal operating expenses and upgrades to dispatching technology, including text-to-911.
Six counties this year — including Seneca, Wayne and Yates — implemented text-to-911 services. That brings the number of counties in the state with that technology to 34, including Ontario County, which previously launched the service.