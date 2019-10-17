CANANDAIGUA — For the first time ever, voters will have 10 days to cast their ballots this year.
The state’s new early voting rules allow all registered voters to go to a designated polling place from Saturday, Oct. 26 thru Sunday, Nov. 3, to vote. Or they can vote from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. Those who do vote early cannot vote again on Election Day.
Here’s a look at early voting in local counties:
ONTARIO: Early voting will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 and Nov. 2; 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28; noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30; 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31 and Nov. 1; and noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 3.
The early voting polling places are:
• The Geneva Housing Authority Offices, 41 Lewis St., Geneva.
• The Ontario County Board of Elections temporary office, 3920 County Road 48, Hopewell.
• The Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor.
For more information, call (585) 396-4005.
SENECA: Early voting hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
The single early voting polling place will be the former Office for the Aging community room on the first floor of the County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo.
For more information, call (315) 539-1763 or 1762.
WAYNE: Early voting hours will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
All early voting will take place at the Wayne County Board of Elections, 7376 Route 31, Lyons.
For more information, call (315) 946-7400.
YATES: Early voting hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Oct. 27, Nov. 2 and Nov. 3. Also, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, Oct. 30 and Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and Oct. 31; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 1.
The single early voting polling place will be in the County Clerk’s Closing Room near the County Clerk’s Office, Yates County Office Building, 417 Liberty St., Penn Yan.
For more information, call (315) 536-5135, ext. 0.
People also can vote by absentee ballot. Early votes will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on Nov. 5, along with Election Day votes.