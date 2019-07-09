JERUSALEM — More than 50 children from Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties will be going to the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute summer camp on Keuka Lake.
Now in its 43rd year, the camp will accommodate more than 900 boys and girls from across the state. The campers, ranging from 9-12 years old, attend at no charge.
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said the camp is made possible by the financial support of honorary sheriffs’ institute members. Virts, who noted that 17 children from Wayne County will be attending, said the camp provides a solid recreational program while stressing basic values and good citizenship.
“The campers get an insider’s look at the world of law enforcement,” said Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike, adding that 10 children from his county will attend the camp. “By working with and learning from the deputy sheriffs and counselors at the camp, the kids develop a deeper respect for and understanding of the men and women who enforce our laws.”
Campers take part in typical activities such as archery, sailing, boating, hiking, and talent shows. They also experience technical and safety demonstrations by deputies such as scuba diving, K-9 handling, bicycle safety, and boating safety.
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said nine children from his county will be attending the camp. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said 22 children from that county will be going.
“They are selected with the primary criteria of economically challenged children and children who can benefit from the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs,” Henderson said. “As sheriff, I want to give those children the opportunity to attend and have a memorable experience.”
