GENEVA — A local law creating the city’s first Police Review Board will be formally introduced at a special City Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
At the same time, Council will schedule a public hearing on the local law for 6 p.m. Jan. 13. Depending on the outcome of the hearing, Council could vote to adopt the law any time after it.
Council voted in August to create what was then called a nine-member Police Accountability Board — or PAB — to investigate complaints made by citizens about possible inappropriate behavior of members of the Geneva Police Department, recommending disciplinary steps to Police Chief Mike Passalacqua, who would have the final say on officer discipline.
A draft of a local law creating the PAB was prepared in September with input from a law firm specializing in such matters along with Council 82 of the Police Benevolent Association and City Attorney Emil Bove. Council pored over the wording of the local law, making several changes, several by 5-4 votes. That process ended Dec. 2.
During public comment Wednesday night, five city residents thanked Council for its work on the PRB local law and urged that a hearing be scheduled soon to get the maximum amount of feedback before it is finalized and voted upon.
That group included Heather May, Jessica Farrell, James McCorkle, Hannah Dickinson and Christopher Annear.
“You saw it through despite obstacles, threats and intimidation. Some will do anything to prevent this local law from happening. It would be great to start off the new year with a PRB law,” said Dickinson, citing the late mention of a referendum as an example.
She said the PRB should not be viewed as anti-police.
The revised, updated version of the law will be made available by the weekend for Council to review before Tuesday’s meeting.
In other action Wednesday, Council:
• Received an update on the Geneva Foundry environmental remediation project from City Manager Sage Gerling. She said work has halted for the winter season and will resume in the spring.
• Heard from Michael and Mary Bogin and Leslie Hebb of Slosson Lane about concerns over a proposed new city zoning code that would change the zone for 38 acres of open land near them to mixed use residential. They said that could allow housing development of greater density than their neighborhood now allows. They said that could change the character of that area, including increased traffic flow.
• Voted 5-4 to approve a local law increasing sewer rates by 2.5 percent in 2021. In favor were Councilors Bill Pealer, John Pruett, Frank Gaglianese and Tom Burrall and Mayor Steve Valentino. Opposed were Councilors Jan Regan, Ken Camera, Laura Salamendra and Anthony Noone.
• Voted 9-0 to approve an ordinance increasing water rates by 4 percent in 2021.
• Voted to schedule public hearings on the potential sale of city-owned property at 163 Oak St. and 11 West Ave. at the January Council meeting. The Oak Street property is vacant and the neighboring property owner has asked to buy it for $100. The West Avenue property has a house and someone has offered to buy it for $23,000.