ROMULUS — Twenty officers from six area law enforcement agencies took crisis intervention team training last month at the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said officers from their department took the CIT training, a community-based approach to improving police encounters with people who have mental illness. They were joined by members of the Seneca Falls, Waterloo, and Interlaken police departments, state police, and the Wayne county sheriff’s office.
“The majority of our sworn officers are now certified, so there will always be at least one working on any given shift,” Cleere said. “This satisfies a component of our police reform plan. We will continue to offer this training every year and are considering expanding versions of it for corrections and 911 dispatchers.”
In their monthly snapshot, Luce and Cleere report the following for November:
Nov. 4 — Deputies arrested a man and woman accused of stealing cash and items from roadside stands in Covert.
Nov. 10 — Investigators arrested an Ovid man accused of causing a brain injury to his infant child, as well as a broken leg.
Nov. 17 — Deputies responded to find a vehicle engulfed in flames at del Lago Resort & Casino. The fire was ruled accidental, and no one was injured.
Nov. 21 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Covert. A man accused of dragging a woman down a flight of stairs and holding her against her will was arrested.
Nov. 24 — A larceny complaint at Waterloo Premium Outlets resulted in four people being taken into custody. Police said they stole property and possessed cocaine.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 1,196 calls in October, making 49 arrests. The narcotics unit started three new drug cases and made two arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 12 cases. It has recouped more than $236,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 11 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 45. More than $29,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $342,000.
In the civil division, there were 35 summons/complaints/services and 22 income executions. Deputies assisted with no evictions.