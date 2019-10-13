CANANDAIGUA — A local man who had been on the run from law enforcement since August, eventually making his way into Canada, is now in the Ontario County Jail.
Joseph P. Dileo, 46, who police said is homeless, was charged Monday on a county court indictment warrant with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, three counts of first-degree falsifying business records, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and first-degree scheme to defraud. All are felony charges.
Dileio is accused of filing false paperwork to qualify for a lease on a house and providing fake bank statements showing he had $500,000 in accounts that did not exist. He also is accused of submitting a fake lease to the county Department of Social Services as proof of his residency.
County authorities said Dileo fled the county in August to elude prosecution and drove a friend’s car to St. Lawrence County. He allegedly stole a boat there and took it across the St. Lawrence River into Canada, where he was later arrested on immigration charges by Canadian authorities.
After he was released by Canadian authorities, Dileo was charged by New York State Police in St. Lawrence County for stealing the boat. He was then turned over to Ontario County deputies to face the local charges.
Dileo was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.