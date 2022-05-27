While there is no information pointing to a specific threat, local police agencies are stepping up their presence at schools in response to the mass shooting in Texas.
In a press release sent to media outlets, Geneva Police Department Chief Mike Passalacqua said he has increased patrols in and around all schools in the city — at least for the near future.
“This is a proactive approach to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting,” Passalacqua said. “There is no knowledge of any specific threats in our community or schools, but out of caution you will see more police officers around schools over the next several days to weeks.”
Canandaigua Police Chief Mathew Nielsen said in addition to the regular school resource officers in different buildings, he has added extra patrols in parking lots and areas surrounding the schools.
“We have directed our officers to make routine checks when school is in session, as much as possible,” Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said. “The sheriff’s office is as concerned as everyone is with the recent violence in schools around the country.”
Seneca Falls Police Chief Stu Peenstra said he always wants patrol officers to be visible, when available, throughout the school day, with an emphasis on when students arrive in the morning and leave in the afternoon.
“We have increased our foot patrols during drop-off and pickup times in lieu of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting,” he said. “Our goal for this is to reassure school safety and put parents, staff and children at ease.”
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said one of his deputies is a school resource officer in Dundee, and his office works with the Ontario County sheriff’s office for coverage in the Gorham-Middlesex school district (Marcus Whitman). While the high school/middle school and Gorham Intermediate School are in Ontario County, Middlesex Valley Primary School is in Yates.
“We have been in touch with school officials in our jurisdiction that any intermittent increased presence of patrol at these schools is to relieve anxiety and support safety,” Spike said. “We want to support parents, teachers and school administrators as best we can, and will continue patrols promoting safety and crime prevention when possible until school ends.”
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham, whose department supplies the school resource officer for schools in the village, said he is increasing presence following the Texas incident, also.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has directed state police to increase visibility at schools in their patrol areas across the state. The increased presence, which will continue until the end of the school year, includes check-ins at schools by both uniform and plainclothes officers.