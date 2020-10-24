NEWARK — On Oct. 11, Elizabeth “Liz” (Verkey) Burcroff’s 99th birthday was filled — fittingly — with her favorite flowers: tulips. There were 99, one for each year she’s lived.
Born in 1921 in Gruede, Holland, to John and Fannie Verkey, Liz was the oldest of three siblings. John and Abraham Verkey were her younger brothers. The family emigrated from the Netherlands to Tillsonburg, Canada in 1924 to join John Verkey, who had moved the year prior.
Burcroff has outlived her two younger brothers by more than 10 years.
From Tillsonburg, the Verkey family moved to Sodus, where Liz attended school until eighth grade. Their father had left the family, leaving it to the children to work hard and help their mother put food on the table.
Liz would go on to work for two years at Bloomer Brothers in Newark, making egg cartons and ice cream boxes. But it was at Stuart’s in Newark where she found long-term employment, working for 19 years packaging silverware, china, and jewelry.
Burcroff has lived in Williamson, Potter, Sodus, Marion, and her current home of Newark. A lifelong member of the Farm Bureau and the Grange of Newark, Burcroff is a member of Woodlane Church.
On Jan. 20, 1945, Liz married Ronald Burcroff. She remembers the day well.
“The worst weather you had ever seen,” she said. “It snowed from Thanksgiving until springtime, snow as high as the telephone wires.”
The newlyweds spent the next four months living with Ronald’s parents.
“That was way too long!” Liz said.
Ronald died in 1988; since his passing, Liz has lived by herself. She drove her car, and did her own cooking, cleaning, laundry, and grocery shopping until last year.
After suffering a fall last autumn that resulted in a months-long healing process, Burcroff moved from living on her own to The Terrace in Newark in December. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Burcroff did not experience much social interaction beyond the appointments her niece made sure she kept.
Family and friends gave Burcroff a drive-by parade at the Terrace and sent a bounty of flowers.
Asked what the secret is to living a long life, Burcroff replied, “A lot of hard work and clean living!”