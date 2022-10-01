WATERLOO — Animosity following a bar fight appears to be the motive for a shooting early Friday morning that left a former local resident dead, and two men facing murder charges.
In a news release issued Saturday morning, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce said officers from his department, state police and Waterloo police rushed to a home on Route 96 in the town of Waterloo just after 1 a.m. for a shooting and rendered aid to William J. Waugh, 33, of Texas.
Luce said Waugh, a former Waterloo resident, was in town for a wedding.
Sheriff's Lt. Tim Thompson said Waugh was shot on the porch of a home near the Ontario County line. He was taken by North Seneca Ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
"There was a dispute at a local establishment before the shooting," Thompson said. "The shooting took place 30 to 40 minutes later."
Thompson said while Waugh could not speak to police due to the severity of his wounds, interviews and a witness provided information leading to suspects who fled the scene. That led to what Thompson called an intensive investigation involving the sheriff office, state police, Ontario County sheriff's office, and Seneca County district attorney's office.
One suspect, 36-year-old Christopher T. Kesterson of Phelps, was arrested Friday afternoon in the town of Geneva and charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault. He was arraigned at the Seneca County Correctional Facility and remanded to jail without bail.
The second suspect, 37-year-old Wayne J. Ellison Jr. of Waterloo, was arrested later in Tampa, Florida. He faces charges of second-degree murder, criminal use of a firearm, burglary, and endangering the welfare of a child.
While Thompson declined to go into detail on all of the charges, he confirmed a child was in the vicinity at the time of the shooting. Ellison was taken into custody by the Tampa Police Department and faces extradition proceedings.
"We are still looking into how Ellison got to Florida that quickly," Thompson said. "It was probably a (plane) flight."
Luce credited the numerous agencies that helped his department with the case including state police, Ontario County sheriff's office, Geneva police, Seneca Falls police, Waterloo police, Tampa police, and the Seneca County 911 center.
"This was an intense team investigation by multiple agencies that helped us get to this point," Thompson added.