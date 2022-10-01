Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds to 30 knots and waves 8 to 11 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from the Niagara River to Sodus Bay. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&