CANANDAIGUA — With the news dominated by the coronavirus outbreak, local officials are reminding residents they still must register their households in the 2020 census.
Ontario County Planning Director Tom Harvey said the U.S. Census Bureau is looking for most responses online. By now, homes should have received a letter with a code to use at 2020census.gov/en.html.
People can also respond by phone, with the main number being 1-844-330-2020, or 1-844-468-2020 for Spanish.
“The Census Bureau expects the ‘head of household’ to complete the census, and they should have available the names, ages, birthdates, and nationalities of all people living in the household before starting the online or phone process,” Harvey said.
If people have not received a letter, Harvey said they need to know the exact mailing address of their residence to do it without a code.
“We expect the Census Bureau to mail out reminder postcards, and then mail a paper survey in May to households that have not yet self-enumerated,” he said. “After that, census enumerators will proceed door-to-door.”
Harvey is chairing a county committee to promote participation in the census. The committee was formed to foster cooperation with many levels of government, school districts, public libraries, and not-for-profit agencies across the region.
“The county felt it important to invest in the 2020 Census because it provides the basis for the allocation of much federal and state funding and assistance programs from social welfare to road maintenance funds,” he said. “Of course, population counts impact the number of congressional seats and the boundaries of congressional and state representative districts.”
The state estimates that its population was undercounted by as many as 1 million people in 2010, and an undercount of as few as 16,000 people this time around may cost the state a congressional seat.
Harvey said the committee’s plans are on hold due to COVID-19, which has closed some offices as well as libraries that have public computers to do the census. Due to COVID-19, the Census Bureau has extended the self-enumeration period from July 31 to Aug. 15.
The county committee is tracking local response rates. Harvey said two census tracts primarily east of Exchange Street in Geneva have had the lowest response rate in the county over the last 20 years, at slightly more than 70 percent of households.
“These areas will receive extra attention and outreach as we attempt to get a more complete count in 2020,” Harvey said.