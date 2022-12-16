GENEVA — A local singer/rapper will perform at a New Year’s Eve event, with some of the proceeds going to the Living for Cory Jackson Foundation.
Trejan Mills, who goes by the stage name Millyano, has organized “Millyano’s New Year’s Eve Bash” from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Eddie O’Brien’s Grille & Bar. Mills works at the restaurant.
The event will include music, food, photography, and security. Also performing will be Nathaniel Alcock and Joshua Lee Whitfield, part of Millyano’s music group.
Mills said his uncle is Maurice Jenkins, the brother of William “Cory” Jackson. Jenkins and his family started the foundation after Jackson was killed by a Geneva police officer in a 2011 shooting.
There are no more presale tickets for the event. There will be entry at the door for $40 per person, but capacity is limited to 120 people.
Mills said donations to the foundation will be accepted.
Millyano’s music can be heard on YouTube.