ROCHESTER — Continuing a tradition begun in 1996, the Hearing Loss Association of America Rochester Chapter has awarded $1,000 scholarships to six area high school graduates with hearing loss to further their educations.
The list of 2021 recipients includes Marcus Whitman graduate Catherine Goodman.
The scholarship committee canvassed 83 high schools in the region for qualified applicants.
Initiated with support from the J. Stuart and Phyllis MacDonald Fund and augmented with further donations, to date HLAA Rochester Chapter’s scholarship program has given $127,500 to 143 scholars with hearing loss.