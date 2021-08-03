GENEVA — Having persevered through an unprecedented academic year, 514 undergraduates and 10 master’s candidates received their diplomas during an in-person ceremony held May 16 on the Hobart and William Smith Colleges campus.
Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden L.H.D. ’21 delivered the Commencement Address. In her remarks, she said that the “once-in-a-lifetime” challenges of the pandemic have been a dramatic test of resiliency for this year’s graduates, as well as a “catalyst for thinking about the nature of work, what is important in life and how to help everyone move into the digital future with equity and dignity.”
Local students who were recipient of HWS diplomas:
• Maxwell Harris of Geneva received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Society. Harris graduated Summa Cum Laude.
• Phinn Oswald of Rushville received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy. Oswald graduated Magna Cum Laude.
• Genevieve Pietrusinski of Dresden received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art Studio. Pietrusinski graduated Magna Cum Laude.
• Alexandria Knipper of Clifton Springs received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Society. Knipper graduated Cum Laude.
• Sadie Mapstone of Geneva received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. Mapstone graduated Summa Cum Laude and studied abroad in Galway, Ireland, while at HWS.
• Mallory Burrall of Geneva received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History. Burrall graduated Summa Cum Laude and studied abroad in Auckland, New Zealand, while at HWS.
• Chloe Louthan-Green of Naples received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Louthan-Green graduated Magna Cum Laude and studied abroad in Queensland, Australia, while at HWS.
• Noah Ball of Naples received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Society. Ball graduated Magna Cum Laude and studied abroad in Norwich, England, while at HWS.
• Michael DeVaney of Geneva received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Mathematics.
• Michael Baroody of Geneva received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Mathematics. Baroody graduated Magna Cum Laude.
• Connor Parrow of Waterloo received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Mathematics. Parrow graduated Summa Cum Laude and studied abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark, while at HWS.
• Quinn Eighmey of Geneva received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art Studio and Art History. Eighmey graduated Cum Laude and studied abroad in Rome while at HWS.
• Daniel Lerch of Waterloo received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and Art Studio. Lerch studied abroad in Rome while at HWS.
The Colleges conferred honorary degrees to three individuals who have enhanced local, national and global communities through their enduring spirit of service: Hayden; Ontario County Public Health Director Mary Beer; and Boys & Girls Club of Geneva and Geneva Community Center Executive Director Chris Lavin ’81.