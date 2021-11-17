GENEVA — Audree Galipeau was nervous about getting the Covid-19 vaccine during a clinic last weekend at Finger Lakes Medical Associates.
However, largely because of a new addition to her family and seeing some of her relatives get the virus, the 9-year-old overcame that apprehension to get a first dose from Dr. Steven Schulz. The next will come about three weeks later.
“She said she wanted to keep her baby brother safe,” said Audree’s mother, Sheree Bucklin.
Audree was one of more than 50 children ages 5-11 to get their first dose at Saturday’s clinic, which came after federal officials approved the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.
“We ended up vaccinating 54 kids, which we think was a good start,” said Schulz, pediatric medical director for Medical Associates, part of Rochester Regional Health. “We didn’t do a lot of advertising because we didn’t have the vaccine until it was close to the weekend, and we weren’t sure how much we were going to get. We think that was a good number, and we expect to be getting more vaccines and scheduling future clinics.”
Bucklin, a lead associate with Medical Associates’ pediatric practice, said she and her husband, Joe, didn’t have to talk Audree, a fourth-grader at Romulus Central School, into getting the vaccine. Their son Charlie was born two weeks ago.
“Actually, it was her choice,” Bucklin said. “I was the one who was hesitant to get the vaccine because I was pregnant at the time.”
County public health departments are playing a big part in rolling out the vaccine to the 5-11 age group.
Mary Beer, Ontario County’s director of public health, said close to 600 children got their first dose at two clinics last week at the county transportation center, and a drive-thru clinic was planned for Wednesday. People can go to ontariocountyny.gov/101/public-health to sign up for future clinics.
Scott King, interim director for Seneca County Public Health, said the agency did a clinic for the 5-11 population Tuesday at Seneca Falls Middle School.
Sara Christensen, Yates County’s director of public health, said their department is holding vaccine clinics for 5-11 -year-olds Nov. 22 and 29 at the former Gordmans store in the Lake Street Plaza. Appointments are required at yatescountypublichealth.org.
Schulz said while RRH and other healthcare agencies are dealing with staffing issues, they are committed to giving the vaccine to young children.
“We have people willing to come in on weekends and after hours to do these clinics,” he said. “At this point, this is the best thing we can do to see the light on the other side of the pandemic.”
Schulz said his 9-year-old son was vaccinated last weekend. He added that private pediatric practices affiliated with RRH are expected get vaccine doses.
“With the holidays coming up, we want people to be safe on Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah,” he said. “You are putting your kids at risk when you have a large gathering. We’ve also been telling parents this isn’t just about keeping your kids safe. It’s about keeping their friends, teachers, coaches, grandparents and others safe as well.”
Dr. Elizabeth Osborn, a board-certified family medicine physician, agrees with Schulz. She practices at Lifecare Medical Associates in Seneca Falls, part of Finger Lakes Health.
“I think all children should be vaccinated. It will help keep kids in school and help protect the community,” she said. “Most children don’t become severely ill from Covid-19. However, they can transmit it to vulnerable family and friends.
“Serious adverse reactions to the Covid vaccine are extremely rare,” Osborn added. “It’s a good idea to speak with your child’s doctor if you have any concerns about possible side effects or any prior health conditions. I had all three of my children vaccinated. I want to be comfortable having them spend time with their grandparents and new baby cousin this holiday season. I also want them to stay in school and other activities.”
Anne Johnston, a spokesperson for UR Medicine Thompson Health, said the agency's family practitioners and pediatricians will be hosting Pfizer clinics only for their current patients. If parents/guardians of the current patients are interested in signing up for those clinics, they should contact their family practitioners and pediatricians.
For parents of children who are currently not patients of Thompson practices, they are urged to contact public health departments and see flvaccinehub.com.
While adults and youth 12 and older get a full dose, Schulz said kids 5-11 receive a third of that. As of now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one authorized for the younger kids.
“The smaller dose shows to have the same amount of protection for kids of that age,” he said.
Schulz said reception of the vaccine among area residents mirrors national figures. About a third of parents want their children vaccinated right away, a third want more time to consider it, and a third are undecided or don’t want their children immunized.
“We are more than happy to have those conversations with parents, because we think this is very important,” Schulz said. “In addition to the holiday season, we are also seeing the highest positivity rate in the state here — 10% in Wayne and Ontario counties."