Tuesday night’s presidential debate was all the talk on social media and the break rooms across the nation Wednesday, but it likely wasn’t because of what voters learned about the plans President Trump and Joe Biden have for America.
It was the chaotic nature of the first of three debates between Trump and Biden. The night deteriorated into bitter taunts, with the Republican president repeatedly interrupting his Democratic rival with angry — and personal — jabs. Trump and Biden frequently talked over each other with Trump interrupting, nearly shouting, so often that Biden, known for having a temper as well, eventually snapped at him, “Will you shut up, man?” He later called the president a “clown.”
The Finger Lakes Times reached out to people on both sides of the political aisle, as well as a Hobart and William Smith Colleges professor, for their take on last night’s contentious debate.
“It was people talking over people, Trump interrupting a lot early, two or three people talking at once,” said Paul D’Amico, a former Republican city councilor representing Ward 2, who has been heavily involved in GOP politics for some time. “You really didn’t get much out of it because of the confusion of people talking over people.”
As for the president, D’Amico said Trump had opportunities to answer important questions from the moderator, Chris Wallace, of Fox News, but failed to do so.
“Why couldn’t he be better prepared?” said D’Amico, who explained that his status as a Republican doesn’t preclude him from having criticism of the president representing his party.
Neither side moved the political needle, D’Amico said.
“It’s (a debate) like going to a sporting event,” said D’Amico. “You want your team to do well. Neither side could say ‘We did better.’ It wasn’t informative; it was chaos.”
Fellow Republican Steve Barnhoorn, a longtime member of the Richmond Town Board, likened it to a classic 1970s movie.
“The whole thing reminded me of the food fight scene from National Lampoon’s ‘Animal House’ because there was no moderating,” said Barnhoorn. “And we all lose because of it. I think all of us struggled to find a mute button. The next debate needs to have one.”
Scott Comegys of Palmyra, a Democrat facing off against incumbent Republican Brian Manktelow in the race for the 130th Assembly seat, said two things come to mind when he thinks about what transpired Tuesday evening.
“The first is that the debate itself was poorly handled,” he said. “There should have been measures in place to keep the candidates respecting each other’s time to speak so we could hear what their answers were.”
However, there were things to be learned from the debate itself, he added.
“The American people witnessed the real difference between the presidential candidates,” he said. “On the one hand, with President Trump, we saw vanity, disrespect, rudeness, unsubstantiated accusations, deflection and weakness. Trump confirmed that he thinks only about himself.
“On the other hand, with Vice President Biden, we saw compassion, frustration, an intent to address the substance of issues, respect for the debate and the people — certainly none for President Trump — and, even though there are those that will disagree with me, we saw strength.”
His Republican opponent in the race, Manktelow, did not provide a response as of press time.
Trisha Turner of Victor, chair of the Ontario County Republican Party and a loyal Trump supporter, didn’t see it the same way.
“Last night’s debate exposed Joe Biden’s inability to acknowledge radical groups such as Antifa, and his dangerous plan of ‘re-imagining’ law enforcement,” she said. “Americans want law and order. President Trump has received all the endorsements from law enforcement and is passionate about protecting Americans. I look forward to seeing the future debates that show a clear difference between the two candidates that have a very different path for America.”
The Democratic candidate in the 131st State Assembly race, Matt Miller of Canandaigua, said, “Joe Biden was the clear winner and it’s disgraceful our president couldn’t denounce white supremacy.”
His Republican opponent, Jeff Gallahan of Manchester, did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.
A Democrat who is not on the ballot this fall, Geneva Town Supervisor Mark Venuti, called out Trump’s behavior.
“I have to say the president’s performance was dismaying, with him interrupting and not giving Biden a chance to speak,” he said. “It looked like a tactic. It was so extreme I thought he must be on something, maybe drank a 5-hour Energy drink. He was so unhinged. It was so disturbing I turned away from it for the last half-hour until near the end. Politicians promise things they can’t deliver, even if they sincerely want to. So for me, character is most important. What kind of person do you want in charge to make the best decision possible in any given situation? The president continues to reveal his.”
DeWayne Lucas, an associate professor of political science at HWS, said he was “extremely disappointed in the debate overall. The president’s constant interruptions and misstatements severely distracted from the ability to hear the perspectives and solutions of the two candidates to the issues of the day, and to make a reasonable and fair assessment of the two.”
Lucas didn’t blame Wallace for the debate’s caustic and chaotic nature.
“Given the rules agreed upon by the two sides, Chris Wallace was limited in his ability to control the conversation,” he said. “I think he was also not prepared for the debate, as it was so far from the norms and practices of previous debates. His efforts to rein in the candidates were thus futile and were a clear sign that the rules were ineffective in this matchup. I think there is post-debate consensus that the rules are going to have been adjusted to permit greater control by the moderator.”
He doesn’t think the debate gives either candidacy a boost.
“Trump supporters and Biden supporters respectively were reassured of their previous conceptions of the candidates and race,” he said. “After four years, the president’s supporters saw an individual who would aggressively push his agenda and attack his opposition. Biden’s supporters were encouraged by his ability to make clear, reasoned and level-headed arguments about the future of the country in the face of chaos. I am not sure if there was anything that the few remaining undecided voters saw that they didn’t already know…In previous presidential elections, this type of debate performance would have severely harmed the side that was seen as at fault and unpresidential. Today, I think voters are outraged and disappointed in the debate, but I don’t think this debate alone changed many voters’ minds. In this polarized election, the two sides are still motivated to turnout if for no other reason than to not elect the other side. While undecided voters, roughly 6 percent of the electorate, may not have seen a clear reason to vote for one side, I don’t think they saw a reason to stay home yet.”