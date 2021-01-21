It was a message of unity and hope. Of facing daunting challenges and overcoming them. Of appealing to the best of who we are as Americans, regardless of party.
Those who watched the inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president Wednesday said it was all that and more.
For Democratic party operatives such as Larry Campbell, who leads the Geneva city committee, it was an inspiring day.
“The whole thing blew me away,” said Campbell. “I was in tears.”
He called the event “an impressive display of hope and reaching out” and of a re-dedication to truth, something he said was missing from the previous administration of Donald Trump.
Campbell said Biden was not his first choice, that he thought he was a bit too centrist.
“I’m glad he has a bold agenda,” Campbell said.
He pointed to the tumultuous times and the need for bipartisanship — the House has a small Democratic majority and the Senate is split 50-50 — and that it’s important to have someone in the White House with the personal skills to bring people together to get things done.
“In retrospect, I think the choice was good,” he said.
Allison Kirsch, of Newark, vice chair of the Wayne County Democratic Committee, said she was “honored to watch President Biden’s inauguration today, and I was inspired by his reminder that we have struggled through so much as a nation. We must remember the good that came out of those setbacks as we begin fixing the many broken systems in our country. From expanding voting rights and affordable healthcare to addressing systemic racism in our public systems, we need reforms that benefit everyday Americans.”
She thinks Biden is the right person for our times but wonders if much of his agenda can be achieved.
“Our country needs to heal, and President Biden calls for unity in the face of our political divides. Unfortunately, Republican leadership has already indicated that they are not interested in unity or protecting Americans. For the Biden administration to succeed in bringing reforms, we must eliminate the filibuster in the Senate to avoid delaying a legislative agenda that will support those affected by the pandemic and protect the rights of our citizens.”
Geneva City Councilor Ken Camera, a Democrat representing Ward 4 and longtime critic of Trump, found plenty to take heart in.
“The sun came out today in D.C. at the end of an era of errors and incompetence. … All the speeches were terrific. President Biden touched on many open-hearted thoughts but did not forget to mention that unity and democracy are built on respect for the truth. He said that he will level with us, and that means no lying or distortions. One can’t defend and protect the Constitution without truth.”
Fellow Democratic Councilor Jan Regan, who represents the city’s Third Ward, came away impressed.
“President Joe Biden’s words were heartfelt, uplifting and calming, especially after the recent days of violence on the very ground where he spoke,” she said. “I was particularly proud to watch as Kamala Harris was inaugurated as our vice president. A great American moment.”
Steve Barnhoorn, a Republican from Richmond and an aficionado of all things presidential, said Biden’s speech reminded him of one of the nation’s most revered presidents.
“I thought President Biden’s speech contained echoes of Abraham Lincoln, appealing to America’s better angels,” he said. “President Biden deserves a chance, especially as we fight a silent, deadly enemy, the COVID-19 pandemic. The fact that there wasn’t a huge crowd of people present for the inauguration ceremony underscores the challenge we face in the war against a virus that has cost over 400,000 lives. In these uncertain times, President Biden faces a very tall order. Hopefully, in the years ahead, we can come together as one nation.”
A number of area academics weighed in on the day as well, including David Leon of Geneva, an associate professor of political science at Keuka College.
Leon said he appreciated that despite the violence two weeks ago and the continuing threats, an American tradition carried on.
“The peaceful transfer of power took place,” he said. “American democracy is still strong. I’m hopeful. It’s a good feeling to see that American democracy is still working.”
J. Ricky Price, a visiting political science professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, said that “simply pulling off the ceremony without violence is, in some ways, what I think will be the central take-away as evidence of the success of the inauguration. … The symbols and pomp were powerful expressions of patriotism and multiculturalism punctuated by performances by Lady Gaga, J-Lo, and Garth Brooks.”
Price said the “standout performance, in my opinion, came from poet Amanda Gorman, whose poem (‘The Hill We Climb’) played with images of shadow and light, justice, and what the American dream means today. In doing so she presented a very powerful message of unity amidst struggle.”
Price said he thought Biden’s strongest moment was when he remarked, “I will always level with you,” which he said was a “very different tone from his predecessor. … Mostly, the event evoked a feeling of relief that the nation can move on from the last four years, rather than a celebration of our collective future.”
Daniel Singal, professor of history emeritus at HWS, agreed with Barnhoorn’s observation.
“In a word, I thought the speech was ‘Lincolnesque,’” he said. “Lincoln’s greatest gift as a leader was his ability to deploy rhetoric and gestures that were in fact very powerful politically without appearing to be political at all. In retrospect we can see that everything he did had a targeted political purpose, but it always seemed as if he was simply addressing the needs of average Americans without partisan intent.”
Biden, said Singal, “had a clear target — voters in the middle of the spectrum. I think of all those suburban Republicans who pulled the lever for him in November but were unsure that what they were doing was right, or the ones who did vote for Trump, but reluctantly. I suspect all of those folks listening to Biden today loved what they heard. He was able to speak to them — and so many others — on a deeply personal level, as if he was having a direct conversation with them, using it to affirm the values they most cherish about their country.”
Leah Shafer, chair of the media and society program at HWS, said the “tone of the event seemed carefully constructed to reassure an anxious and weary nation still reeling from the white supremacist insurrection at the Capitol. The event was, by turns, both somber and celebratory.”
She said the day’s top moment was Gorman’s poem.
“I could watch her electric performance of that moving poem on repeat,” she said. “Most of the media commentary I heard immediately after the ceremony was buzzing about her. ‘There is always light if only we are brave enough to see it — if we are brave enough to be it.’ That is a message for us all to take to heart.”
Laura Salamendra, a Democratic member of the Geneva City Council representing Ward 5, said the ouster of Donald Trump isn’t enough, that there are pressing needs for the nation that Biden must address.
“Donald Trump’s administration was racist, sexist, xenophobic, transphobic, anti-poor and cruel to its core,” she said. “I, like so many others around the world, am glad to see him go. But the people are demanding so much more than an end to Trump: We want housing and healthcare, student loan forgiveness and regular stimulus checks. We want to go back to work. No matter who is in the White House, we will continue to demand and fight for these things.”