Locate Finger Lakes is once again offering students in the Finger Lakes region the opportunity to participate in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy with a goal of igniting the spirit of entrepreneurship in middle and high schools students across the region.
Locate Finger Lakes is sponsoring the joint program between Cayuga Community College and Finger Lakes Community College, and the two colleges are recruiting motivated students, ages 12-18, for the program.
Through the sponsorship of scholarships from Lyons National Bank and Locate Finger Lakes, the regular tuition cost of $1,000 per student for participation in the program has been waived, and every student accepted into the program will attend tuition-free.
Students selected for the program will be taught the “magic formula” on how to come up with a great idea, pitch that idea to investors, secure real funding and launch a real business or non-profit in less than 100 hours.
The Young Entrepreneurs Academy has successfully mentored students who have appeared on the hit TV show “Shark Tank” and have been featured in publications such as the New York Times, USA Today, “Good Morning America,” INC.com, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes and more.
YEA! graduates also have been awarded millions of dollars in college scholarships, millions in venture capital VC funding, and have gone on to graduate from the best business schools in the world.
Students in grades 6-12 are eligible to apply. Classes will meet virtually once a week beginning in October until graduation, which takes place in early spring. Virtual classes will be on Saturday mornings from 9 to noon.
To apply to the YEA! program, visit: flcc.edu/YEA. The application deadline is Sept. 30.