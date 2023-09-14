CANANDAIGUA — Area residents are encouraged to help keep Ontario County families safe by attending the Lock and Talk Community Forum from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Finger Lakes Community College.
The topic to be discussed at Stage 14 on the second floor of the college’s Student Center will focus on the critical importance of locking up firearms and medications in homes and places of business.
The forum is a collective effort to promote awareness, education, and responsible practices to ultimately save lives. Healthcare, mental health, and law enforcement experts will shed light on the critical importance of properly securing these items while sharing relevant data from our region. Refreshments will be served.
Presenters/panelists at Lock and Talk will include Senior Health Educator Christy Richards of Ontario County Public Health, Ontario County Mental Health Director of Community Services Jessica Mitchell, Ontario County Undersheriff Michael Rago, and Dr. Mark Gestring, chief of Acute Care Surgery and Trauma for the University of Rochester Medical Center.
Thompson Health Executive Vice President/COO Kurt Koczent will serve as the moderator.
The panel will emphasize the role individuals can play in reducing the risk of suicide/self-harm and overdoses, preventing firearm injuries, and keeping children safe. In addition, they will promote awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a 24/7 service that is free and confidential, available nationwide to anyone in distress who calls or texts 988.
Free gun locks and medication lock/disposal pouches will be available at Lock and Talk.
Space is limited. Register by calling 1-800-299-2995 or visiting https://bit.ly/LockAndTalk.