Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Wayne and northeastern Ontario Counties through 330 PM EDT... At 222 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Canandaigua, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Geneva, Canandaigua, Newark, Lyons, Clifton Springs, Phelps, Rushville, Farmington, Gorham, Manchester, Shortsville, Seneca Castle, Cheshire, Cottage City, Hall and West Junius. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 42 and 43. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH