ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office narcotics unit was busy last month, making 15 arrests.
The biggest came Aug. 11, when officers executed a search warrant in Lodi that resulted in the arrest of Shawn Rousseau.
“This was a significant cocaine bust,” Undersheriff John Cleere said.
In their monthly snapshot for August, Sheriff Tim Luce and Cleere said more than 5 ounces of cocaine was seized. Also taken were other drugs, a large amount of money, and several phones.
Rousseau, 37, faces felony charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.
In 2018, Rousseau was sentenced to three years in prison after he was arrested in a major drug and weapons bust. Police seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs and money — along with numerous weapons — after executing a search warrant at Rousseau’s mobile home. That bust netted nearly $5,000 worth of cocaine in both powdered and crack form; nearly $3,500 in cash; drug paraphernalia; drug-packaging material; digital scales; imitation pistols; throwing knives; a dagger; metal knuckles; a kung fu star; and varying quantities of other drugs.
Cleere said that investigation and putting the case together took about a year, calling the warrant execution “high risk.” Cleere added that Rousseau had a past history with guns and a significant security system, and was a major source of drugs in the southern end of the county.
Luce and Cleere also highlighted the following in August:
Aug. 3 — County Road 124 in Varick was shut down for about two hours when the Cayuga Nation demolished a residence. Cleere said deputies maintained the peace during what he called a “volatile” event.
Aug. 4 — Deputies investigating a domestic violence case in Waterloo seized a shotgun allegedly possessed by a convicted felon.
Aug. 7 — Deputies charged a Lodi man with aggravated harassment after he allegedly threatened another person by phone.
Aug. 10 — A suspect was charged with criminal mischief for allegedly damaging property at a Waterloo business.
Aug. 15 — Deputies and investigators responded to a two-day domestic violence case in Fayette. Police said a woman was injured after being threatened with a knife and held against her will.
The suspect was safely taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,278 calls in August, making 49 arrests. The narcotics unit started nine new drug cases and made 15 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 10 cases. It has recouped more than $102,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 16 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 22. There were 69 inmate transports.
In the civil division, there were 33 summons/complaints/services and 25 income executions. Deputies assisted with five evictions.