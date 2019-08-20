LODI — It was just one year ago that the unexpected collapse of a creek bed in the middle of the night sent a cascade of water flowing downhill toward Seneca Lake. The massive flooding led to vehicles, sheds, rocks and anything else not secured floating in a huge mass of muddy debris and smashing into 20 or so permanent and seasonal homes on Lower Lake Road on the west shore of Seneca Lake.
The community known as “The Point” was devastated. Residents had to be evacuated. The damage was in the millions. No one had flood insurance and only homeowners of primary residences were promised state assistance to help rebuild.
Nearby Lodi Point State Marine Park was used as a staging area for the cleanup. Barges hauled tons of trees, bushes and personal items out of the lake and put them into large piles for sorting.
Today, a return visit shows much progress, although some folks are still dealing with issues caused by the flooding.
Most chose to stay and rebuild, but one exception was Mary Mahaffey from Texas, who felt she couldn’t muster the resources to rebuild, especially from so far away. Her summer home, built in the 1920s, has been condemned, and she plans to sell it.
The first thing one notices today is the lack of mud; in fact, it looks almost normal. A year ago, mud was everywhere — in yards, roads and in buildings.
Maureen Huebsch is finally starting to see a turnaround after two very difficult years. Her husband died in 2017, and the day his ashes were going to be interred was the day the flash flood happened. It devastated the mobile home she lived in on the east side of the road. Her son and daughter-in-law from Michigan were staying in a cottage she owned on the west side on the lake.
“I remember it was about 5:30 in the morning when I heard the toilet gurgling. I got out the plunger and happened to look outside and saw the rising water all around,” Heubsch recalled. “I got some clothes and pots and pans and got out. I went across the road to where my son was staying and they were up pushing the water back out the door as best as they could, keeping it from running through the entire house.”
She said she had about 10 inches of water in her home.
“I lost two vehicles, a boat trailer and everything else in the yard. A neighbor’s sheds were moving toward my house and when they hit it, I thought it would tip me over. It was terrible,” she said.
Her mobile home was unsalvageable. Her cottage fared better. She’s had to replace the floors and have mold abatement done, but she’s now living in the cottage after having it cleaned and updated.
However, she’s also living out of bins. There is no storage in the cottage, making it difficult to be a permanent home. After the flooding, she lived with a sister in Trumansburg for three months until the cottage could be lived in. In the winter, she returns to a house she owns in Cazenovia.
The wave of water washed away much of the shoreline under the dock leading from the back yard to the lake. That area still needs to be filled in with gravel, although the dock and boat hoist were unaffected and are usable.
“It’s been hard. But it’s a blessing no one died. Even if we had flood insurance, the flood came from the creek, not the lake, so it probably wouldn’t have been covered anyway,” Heubsch said.
The lakeside home has been in the family for most of her 71 years.
“I love it here for seven months of the year. The people are great neighbors,” said Heubsch, a substitute teacher in local school districts until November.
“I don’t even want to say how much I’ve had to spend to stay here. I had to pay $10,000 just to have the mobile home demolished and removed. I have to pay a lot to fix up the cottage where I live now and without insurance, it’s been all my cost. I applied for a state grant, but I’m told I’m not a permanent resident, so I didn’t qualify, although I’m appealing that,” she said.
“This place was my husband and my dream,” she said, noting that motivates her to do what she needs to in order to stay. Fortunately, her well and septic systems were not harmed.
“People here have worked very hard to rebuild. We all helped each other. The local Amish and Mennonite communities were tremendous in helping out,” Heubsch said. “I didn’t cry when the mobile home was gone. I was all cried out from my husband dying a year earlier. I love it here. I’m not going anywhere.”
A little bit further north, Bob Dexter sat in a chair on a wooden deck he had to rebuild after the flood water washed the former one into the lake.
“We’re gaining,” he said. “The first floor of my house had eight to nine inches and ruined everything. I had to gut it and put in a new interior.”
The second floor was intact. But the wave of water that continued across the road severely damaged his property. A garage and two vehicles had to be replaced.
“We lost a lot. It came without warning and we’ve had to spend a lot of our own money to rebuild,” Dexter said.
He said the Samaritan Purse, an organization founded by the Rev. Franklin Graham, sent volunteers to help people clean up. Because he’s a year-round resident, he applied for and received state disaster aid, although it’s not enough to cover all his costs.
“It helps and we appreciate it,” Dexter said.
“We all pulled together and helped each other out. It’s been a good summer so far,” he added.
