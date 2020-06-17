LODI — The Lodi Whittier Library has been awarded funding for its summer fun packs-to-go for kids project.
The funds were awarded by the Seneca Towns Engaging People for Solutions — or STEPS — from its residential health promotion account.
The summer fun pack program is part of the library’s “Imagine Your Story” summer reading program.
Library supporters Ben Masters and Stacey Carpenter are providing help for this summer curbside project that offers children free take-away bags of age appropriate reading material to add to their home libraries, an activity and healthy, pre-packaged, non-perishable food items every week.
To ensure safety, participants will pick up the fun packs on the library’s front porch and take materials hope to enjoy, avoiding any human density around the library in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Giveaway items will be prepared by staff wearing gloves and masks on a disinfected surface and packaged in a clean paper bag. Social distancing and mask wearing during pickup are required.
The project will focus on simple prompts and activities that anyone can enjoy despite differences in resources, age, ability and interest.
“Many of the items we provide are traditional toys that used to be ubiquitous, especially during the summer, but maybe have become forgotten with the highly-programmed and technological leisure time of children today,” said Beth Bevars, library director.
“This summer will be more laid back in terms of structured activities and kids are looking outside of technology for options, especially options that they can easily engage in by themselves or with their immediate families. This project is designed to get them moving, playing, interacting and giving them joy,” said Nora Snyder, project creator and children’s and youth services coordinator for the library.
Activities run nine weeks from June 26 through Aug. 28, with the exception of the week of July 4. Kids can participate on a weekly basis. The theme of the summer fun packs will change every Friday and all children and families are welcome.
Those interested should call ahead at (607) 582-6218 or email director@lodilibrary.net to establish a pickup time during library hours.
STEPS is a project of the S2AY Rural Health Network, made possible by a grant from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation. It serves the towns of Lodi, Covert, Ovid and Romulus.
For more information, call (607) 403-0069 or email stepscommunity@s2aynetwork.org.