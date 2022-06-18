LODI — The town of Lodi has a Clean Energy Communities Task Force, which is offering town residents a chance to save money on their electric bills and improve the environment by using clean, climate-friendly solar energy.
Ampion Renewable Energy is offering people the opportunity to sign up for community solar from locally operated solar farms and the existing power grid instead of placing solar panels on their property.
Community Solar is available to homeowners, renters and businesses looking to save money on their electric bill with the use of sunlight for energy. There will be a 10% discount on the supply charge portion of electric bills.
For a limited time, every new approved subscriber signing up for Community Solar through ampion.net/lodi will receive a $100 VISA gift card.
The Task Force is also sponsoring a Reuse/Swap Day, training for climate stewards, studying emergency preparedness plans, conducting a survey to determine needed flood mitigation practices, adopting safety projects with the “complete streets” protocol, conducting educational programs for protecting Seneca Lake, installing electric vehicle charging stations and offering community solar energy options.
For more information about community solar and other programs, contact Seth Thomas at sthomas@lodiny.com or Karel Titus at karelt594@gmail.com or by calling (607) 582-6203.