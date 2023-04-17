LODI — A proposed Lodi solar project will harm the Northern harrier bird raptor or its habitat, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
As a result, NY Lodi I LLC of New York City is seeking an incidental take permit from the DEC Region 8 office in Avon before construction can begin. The permit is part of the State Environmental Quality Review process undertaken by the lead agency for the project, the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency.
The project sponsors are seeking IDA financial aid in the form of tax abatement and exemptions.
NY Lodi I LLC is proposing to build and operate a 4.98 megawatt solar project at 1877 Halsey Lane. The project will result in a loss of 24.8 acres of Northern harrier habitat. The applicant has proposed the development of a 25.1-acre replacement habitat adjacent to the impacted area under a Net Conservation Benefit Plan. The mitigation area will be maintained as a suitable habitat for a 15-year permit term, with monitoring and reporting activities.
Filed application documents and DEC draft permits, if applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at the DEC Region 8 office in Avon. Contacting Logan M. Stratton at 585-226-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov to make an appointment.
Written comments on the project and permit application must be submitted to Stratton by April 20. Mail written comments to 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414.
Northern harriers are slender, medium-sized raptors with long, fairly broad wings and a long round rail. They have a flat, owl-like face and a small, sharply hooked beak. They feed on small ground animals.