LODI — All three seats on the Village Board are up for election this year.
Voting will be noon to 9 p.m. March 18, at the Village Offices, 8457 N. Main St.
The candidates, running unopposed, are:
MAYOR: Rose Riley, running for the three remaining years of the term of Kyle Barnhart, who resigned after being elected town supervisor.
TRUSTEES: Incumbent Rick Jacot is running for a new, four-year term. Mike Huff, serving by appointment, is running for the remaining three years of a term to fill a vacancy.