LODI — The first project partially funded by the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association has been completed by the Seneca County Soil & Water Conservation District.
SLPWA established a Sediment, Nutrient and Pollution Reduction (SNPR) program in 2021 in an effort to “swiftly and positively impact the water quality of Seneca Lake.”
The project was completed by Conservation District staff at the Boundary Breaks Vineyard on Seneca Lake in Lodi, owned by Bruce Murray.
Murray and the Conservation District submitted a proposal for SLPWA funding under the SNPR program, focusing on a problematic area of the vineyard property that was planned for vineyard expansion. The site presented extensive erosion issues.
SLPWA agreed to contribute $9,750 of the project cost of $36,939.
The Conservation District proposed water and sediment control basins upland of the new vineyard site. The basins are designed to control flow during heavy precipitation events by storing the water and slowly releasing it through underground outlets.
The system can eliminate erosion issues and mitigate the flood risk to Lodi homeowners who live down slope.
The town of Lodi is one some of the steepest slopes around Seneca Lake. In 2018, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency for 12 counties after devastating flash flooding, with Lodi’s Lower Lake Road being hit the hardest when Mill Creek overflowed and sent water down slope, damaging dozens of lakeshore homes.
A collaboration of funding partners made the project possible. In addition to SLPWA, money came from the Conservation District, Boundary Breaks Vineyard and the Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance.
Completion of the project is expected to result in a reduction of eight tons of sediment entering the lake annually.