GENEVA — For 73 years, World War II casualty John D’Amico’s grave in St. Patrick’s Cemetery was never marked with a headstone — meaning it likely was never decorated on Memorial Day.
Thanks to the efforts of two Geneva residents passionate about history and preservation, D’Amico’s final resting place can now be found easily and his story shared.
D’Amico, 26, was killed in action on Oct. 7, 1944, in Germany during the Battle of Aachen, where his battalion was present for several days and engaged in some of the heaviest combat. Initially buried overseas, his remains were returned to the U.S. in July 1949 and interred at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Geneva. Although records indicate a headstone was ordered, it apparently never arrived.
For more than a year, Eric Lewis and Emily Oberdorf — both are teachers in the Lyons Central School District — have been working to locate, clean up and reinstall some of the headstones at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on North Street that have fallen into disrepair or sunk into the ground. While doing some work on deceased veterans, Lewis became aware that D’Amico was buried at St. Patrick’s and “walked the rows” until he located potential family members. But with no identifying headstone, it was a challenging task that required a bit of historical sleuthing.
Lewis found the graves of D’Amico’s parents, Sebastiano “Sam” D’Amico and Rosa D’Amico (who died in 1925, when John was just 7), and knew their son was buried alongside them, despite there being no marker.
“His story was important because not only was he a veteran, he was killed in the war in Germany,” Lewis said. “For him to go all this time without a memorial, we needed to correct that.”
Ordering a headstone — the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home helped with that — was the easy part. Learning the full story of a young sergeant who landed in Normandy a week after D-Day and fought his way through Europe until his battlefield death was harder.
D’Amico’s service records were among the millions lost in a 1973 fire at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis. Lewis said his and Oberdorf’s research to learn more about D’Amico spanned calling the Sons of Italy to perusing Ancestry.com and local newspaper records, as well as Company K yearbooks online.
He eventually connected, through the Evangelista family, with Richard Monaco of Syracuse and his sister, Loraine Maher of Geneva, D’Amico’s nephew and niece.
“The family still had the newspaper clippings,” Oberdorf said. “He was definitely someone who was still remembered.”
Piecing together D’Amico’s life
Those clippings indicate D’Amico was born on July 20, 1918; if still alive today he would be 104. His father and stepmother lived on Patterson Avenue. D’Amico attended Geneva High School and was a communicant at St. Francis deSales Church, where his funeral Mass was celebrated. His local burial was with military honors provided by the Winnek American Legion Post of Geneva.
D’Amico enlisted on Feb. 20, 1942, and was in the service for three years and overseas for nine months, landing on the D-Day beaches about a week after the initial invasion. Before joining the Army, he worked at Regent Theater and the Seneca Ordnance Depot.
He married his wartime bride, Esther Bumgarner, in Gaffney, S.C., before heading to Indiana, where he was stationed at Camp Atterbury. In addition to being survived by his wife, father and stepmother, John D’Amico was survived by his sister Esther D’Amico, brother Frank D’Amico, stepsister Emma Monaco, stepbrother Anthony DiPaolo, a niece and three nephews.
Richard Monaco, 86, of Liverpool, was born in the 5 Patterson Ave. home where John D’Amico grew up. Monaco’s mother, Emma, was D’Amico’s stepsister.
A youngster at the time, Monaco only has a few memories of D’Amico and the events surrounding his tragic death. He vaguely remembers all family members gathering before D’Amico headed overseas (at the time Monaco was 7 or 8) and the family’s evening tradition of huddling around the radio.
“My sister and I, we couldn’t say a peep at 7 o’clock because we had to listen to the war news,” he said.
He also recalls the devastating effect D’Amico’s death had on the family — especially for his mother, who had lost her husband (and Monaco’s father) to illness in 1943, as well as her brother, Carmen, who died in a motorcycle accident.
“This was like 1, 2, 3 for her,” he said.
D’Amico’s death also greatly affected his brother Frank “Shadow” D’Amico, who was so nicknamed because he was never far from his older brother’s side.
“When Johnny would go out, (Frank) would follow him,” Monaco said. “He wanted to be with him. He wanted to be out with his brother, so John’s friends used to call him Shadow.”
Monaco said Frank D’Amico was so despondent after his brother’s death he tried to enlist, but the military denied that request since his brother already had been killed in action and Frank D’Amico was working at the Seneca Ordnance Depot in support of the war effort.
Monaco shared two other memories related to his late uncle. He recalls playing outside his grandmother’s Patterson Avenue home when two women “who looked like Eleanor Roosevelt” walked in unison up the middle of the street to visit the woman who had lost the boy she raised to war. Monaco believes they were representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
He also recalls the parade-like procession in 1949 when D’Amico’s remains were returned to his hometown for burial in St. Patrick’s. He was 12 or 13 at the time.
“I remember I got on my bicycle and rode to watch it,” he said. “I didn’t engage with anybody.”
Seventy-three years later, Monaco didn’t hop on a bike but came by car from his Liverpool home an hour away to St. Patrick’s Cemetery once again.
On the sunny Saturday morning of June 4, about 15 people gathered as a headstone for D’Amico was dedicated formally. The Rev. Thomas Mull of Our Lady of Peace Parish officiated as those on hand remembered a Geneva man who died on German soil in the final months of World War II, doing his part to defeat Hitler and the Axis powers.
Among those present: Sharon Evangelista and her Geneva family. Evangelista’s mother, Loraine Maher, was John D’Amico’s niece.
“She remembers a little bit about him, that he was in the war and got killed,” Evangelista said of her mother.
Evangelista called the ceremony “meaningful” and said the extended family is deeply grateful for the research and effort that resulted in the long overdue headstone. Perhaps more important, it’s refocused attention on D’Amico’s sacrifice and story.
“Unfortunately, as generations die, you don’t think to get all these stories,” she said. “Now my kids are very interested in the family’s history.”