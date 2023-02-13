WATERLOO — The Grange Hall at 33 Virginia St., built in 1826, was the social hub for the area’s agricultural community for many years.
Those days are long gone, and the building was vacant and deteriorating for decades. However, a state grant — and an investment by new owners — have given it a second life.
The second-floor performing arts space has been renovated, and it will host its first event Feb. 24-26, the Geneva Theatre Guild’s production of the off-Broadway comedy “Sylvia.”
Rehearsals are taking place in the theater space. Mark Wenderlich is the director.
It’s been a six-year process to get to this point.
The village, working with then-building owner and developer Lee Bieber, was awarded a $485,000 Restore New York grant in January 2017. The money was awarded to help Bieber renovate the Grange Hall and two adjoining vacant buildings, the former Woodard’s TV at 35 Virginia St. and Dew Drop Inn at 37 Virginia St.
The Rose Hill Grange Building was the centerpiece of the project, with plans to convert it to the Finger Lakes Art & Cultural Center. Bieber hired In.Site Architecture’s Rick Hauser to redesign the space. Hauser noted the Grange Hall had a public theater space on the second floor that would be restored and used as an assembly or performance space.
Half of the first floor was envisioned as a gift shop. The other half was earmarked as a café, with an art gallery in the rear — although other uses would be considered.
Bieber ultimately sold his downtown properties to Bob Stivers of Fayette, who picked up with the project and recommended renovations.
“We’re obviously very excited about the show and being the first team to make use of the new space,” Geneva Theatre Guild co-President Lucas Riegel said. “It’s interesting space. The owner has built an extension to provide more space, and the renovations are beautiful.”
Riegel noted there is an elevator for patrons to use.
As for the production itself, director Mark Wenderlich said writer A.R. Gurney’s two-act play has a theme of empty nesters in New York City into which a dog enters the couple’s life.
“It’s serious, but with lots of laughs,” Wenderlich said. “The woman who plays the dog uses knee pads to get around the stage as Sylvia the dog.”
Sylvia endears herself to husband Greg, much to the consternation of wife, Kate.
Greg is a middle-aged man, a restless empty nester, tired of his job in finance and looking for meaning in his life. Kate is a busy, rising star in the public school system, looking forward to some independence now that the couple’s children have grown and left.
Sylvia is an exuberant and beautiful lab/poodle mix, a stray in Central Park and looking for a new home. Greg and Sylvia immediately connect, but Kate is less than thrilled by the canine. Greg’s relationship with Sylvia grows so deep that Kate wonders if the dog will break up their marriage.
“I’m sure people will enjoy it,” Wenderlich predicted.
“Sylvia” has been described as a smart, silly, sophisticated and occasionally salty comedy about relationships, nature and growing older.
Stivers is thrilled to see the renovated space hosting its first public show.
“The renovation came out beautiful. I hope it hosts many more shows, and I’ll do all I can to make it happen,” Stivers said, adding that he’s looking for tenants for the two lower spaces and the rear of the first floor. “I hope this play sparks interest in the building.”
Wenderlich was professor of theater at Keuka College for 27 years, and has worked with the theater department at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. This will be his second time directing for the Geneva Theatre Guild, having overseen “Love Letters” in 1995.
The cast consists of Jennifer Walczak as Sylvia, Melvin Madera as Greg, Jen Mitchell as Kate, and Gabby Sunderland playing three roles: Tom, Phyllis and Leslie.
The off-Broadway production starred Sara Jessica Parker, Charles Kimbrough and Blythe Danner.