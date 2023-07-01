SENECA — State police arrested a man Friday morning after a prolonged pursuit in Ontario and Seneca counties.
According to 911 dispatches, the chase began about 8:30 a.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle on Routes 5&20 in the city of Geneva. The driver of the vehicle did not pull over, leading the trooper onto Route 96A in Seneca County. The driver refused to pull over even when the trooper pulled alongside him and motioned for him to stop. The trooper said the driver was going at speeds ranging from 45 mph to slightly more than 70 mph.
The driver turned from Route 96A onto River Road in Fayette, and later onto Marshall and Woodworth roads, then back onto Route 96A heading back toward Routes 5&20. The driver went east on 5&20, then turned onto Packwood Road. The chase continued onto Pre-Emption Street and Border City Road, where the driver headed toward Byrne Dairy. He later turned onto 5&20, heading toward the city.
According to 911 dispatches, due to traffic the driver slowed down to approximately 25 mph on Lakefront Drive in the city but sped up again when he got near Pulteney Street. The chase continued west on 5&20, when police deployed traffic spikes — also known as “stop sticks” — near the intersection with Route 14A in the town of Geneva. The trooper reported that the vehicle’s right-side tires were flattened by the spikes, but the driver continued onto Route 14A into the town of Seneca.
The driver then turned onto County Road 5, with the trooper reporting the right side of the vehicle was smoking due to tire rims on the pavement.
The chase, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, ended at the intersection of County Road 5 and Routes 5&20, near the Ontario County landfill. The man was taken into custody.
State police had not released the man’s name by the time the Times went to press on Friday.