GENEVA — Wilson “Corky” DeYulio’s life has been filled with education and fitness.
But that’s not all. The longtime educator and certified personal trainer dabbled in journalism for a spell and at one time even played semi-professional football in Syracuse. Now DeYulio can add author to his list of experiences.
In fact, DeYulio was inspired by Buffalo Bills linebacker Ray Bentley (who played for the NFL team from 1985-91) — not only for his prowess on the gridiron, but also because he authored children’s books.
“Here’s this guy who’s a crazy man on the field, yet he wrote a book,” DeYulio said. “When I heard about that I said, ‘I can do that.’”
And he has.
DeYulio, 64, first wrote “Berry the Parrot” about 25 years ago. He tinkered with it now and again and occasionally sent the manuscript to publishing companies.
“I went through periods of trying and not trying,” he said. “It just got to this point where I said this is a good story so I’ve got to keep trying.”
Thanks to a tip from Finger Lakes Times Executive Editor Mike Cutillo, DeYulio’s efforts finally yielded results earlier this year when Idea Press published the 26-page book geared towards 6- to 10-year-olds. The company (www.ideapress-usa.com) also published Cutillo’s book “George Washing Machine, Portables and Submarine Races: My Italian-American Life” in 2019.
“If it weren’t for Mike ... ,” DeYulio said. “They jumped on it right away.”
During his 36 years in education, DeYulio (a 1975 Geneva High graduate) has taught English and physical education to young and older students in the Finger Lakes, Rochester and Syracuse. Throughout his career he was exposed to thousands of children’s books.
“That’s another thing that drove me. I said, ‘Geez, I can do something better than this,’” he said.
DeYulio’s book chronicles Berry the parrot’s desire to no longer be a family pet and his wish to explore the outside world, where “even the air felt and smelled differently.”
When indoors, Berry watched the animals outside, jealous of their adventures. But after trying to engage with them despite their aloofness toward him, he discovered the outdoor animals were jealous of him and the comfortable life he had as the Rose family’s pet parrot.
“’Jealousy can sure get in the way of things,’ thought Berry. ‘Jealousy can really change someone and make everything look different.’”
The book features colorful illustrations by Danny Jock and Dominic Campanile. DeYulio is interested in expanding the first book into a series and has some ideas circulating already; he’s thinking the next installment will explain how Berry got his name.
DeYulio drew from his own family for some of the names in the story. The Rose family is a nod to his mother, Rose, and the snake, Willy, was inspired by his father Wilson.
He has donated the book to teachers in the Lyons and Geneva school districts and is holding several upcoming readings (see box).
Brian Askin, a first-grade teacher in Lyons, used “Berry the Parrot” as a springboard to a social/emotional learning project he did with his students where he tries to teach them how to respond to different situations. Askin said his students loved the book, which he called well written, clear and relatable for his students.
“It helped them understand the negative experience of casting judgments,” he said. “And the best part is they got to meet the author ... it was really cool.”
DeYulio feels the book’s message is applicable to children and adults alike. He called “Berry the Parrot” a labor of love.
“I want children and families to enjoy reading the story, learn some lessons and have a family experience together,” he said.