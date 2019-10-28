GENEVA — Campaign signs were abundant for Bill Hart and Lisa Toole before a June primary for city court supervising judge.
While Hart signs have been noticeable in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 5 general election, Toole signs have been hard to find after she lost on several primary lines. Expect to see more of them as the election nears, however.
“The yard signs will be going up this weekend,” Toole said during a Friday interview at the Times. “I am not a quitter. I don’t want there to be any regrets.”
In the primary, Hart — an Ontario County assistant district attorney — won handily on the Democratic line and by two votes on the Republican line. Hart also won on the Independence line while Toole, an assistant city judge, prevailed on the Conservative line.
Hart and Toole are vying to succeed retiring supervising city court judge Tim Buckley, who has reached the mandatory retirement age of 70. Buckley will continue to work in his private law practice.
Before the primary, Toole said she had no plans to seek the Democratic line until she heard Hart was collecting Republican nominating signatures. She said it put a strain on their friendship, which goes back to when they were in kindergarten.
While Hart said he hasn’t seen much of Toole since he was reassigned out of city court, he doesn’t consider the friendship strained.
“She is my friend and will always be my friend,” he said.
Despite the primary losses, Toole — a city judge since 1997 and an attorney for more than 30 years — believes she is the better candidate for the position. She also hopes that due to the City Council elections, a large turnout at the polls will improve her chances.
“I hope they vote for the person and not the party. I’ve been a judge for nearly 23 years — nearly half my life. I’ve devoted my life to the law,” she said. “Because of my experience, I am the right person for the job. I am prepared to take this on.”
Although he has never been a judge, Hart believes he is the better candidate because of his many years as an assistant DA in city court. He said while he was in city court many times per week, Toole only heard cases several times per month.
“The biggest difference is because of my position, I was immersed daily on the types of matters that come before Geneva City Court,” he said.
Hart said he has been doing some limited door-to-door campaigning before November, going to homes in the city that he did not get to before the primary. He added that he was told by someone running on the Republican ticket for City Council that Toole was not campaigning.
“I will just continue what I have been doing, getting out and about. What she is doing is not going to influence what I am doing,” Hart said. “I have a great deal of respect for her. If the people of Geneva vote her in, I am not going to lose any sleep over it. The city of Geneva will be well served by either of us.”
“Integrity is number one for me, and my record as a judge. You know what you are getting from me,” Toole said. “It’s an important race and I am taking is seriously.”