LYONS — Jim Pacello grew up in a farming family, but by the time he was a senior at Lyons High School, he decided he wanted to do something else with his life.
So the part-time job at the Gulf Station his father, Jim, and uncle, Ralph, owned on Geneva Street since the late 1960s turned into his full-time occupation when he graduated in 1973. He leased the historic site from the brothers until purchasing it 10 years later.
Needing space to grow, Pacello took the business out to Route 31, in an area of Lyons that, at the time, was undeveloped, creating a new gas station and convenience store called Jim’s Mobil in 1998 — where, like the Gulf station, he also provided full-service auto repair.
On Thursday, Jim’s Mobil comes to an end after 48 years. On that day, Pacello will hand the keys to the store and the other properties he has developed with his wife, Robin, to the folks from Quicklee’s Convenience Stores, a family-owned chain that is making its first foray into Wayne County.
The couple said other companies were interested in buying them out, but they liked what Quicklee’s represented.
“We went with them because they’re family-oriented,” Robin said. “We want the business to still have a personal touch. And their stores are spotless, like ours. We didn’t want a faceless corporation.”
For Jim, 67, the businesses — it also includes two car washes and a laundry — have been all-encompassing.
“This has just gotten me tied down too much,” said Jim as he worked in the service garage one day last week. “It’s seven days a week.”
He said he puts in about 80 hours a week between Jim’s Mobil, the car washes, and the laundry business — and then there’s the 24-hour towing service he offers.
Vacations? Forget about it, the couple who married in 1982 agreed; they have a son and a daughter. Jim and Robin said they’ve never really had a vacation.
Jim said it’s time for a change. The couple has five grandchildren, while son J.P. now has an apple farm on his grandfather’s former land, where Jim wants to help out more.
However, don’t call it retirement.
Jim will be moving his auto repair and towing business to 7263 Mount Pleasant Road, and the couple is going to lease the laundry business from Quicklee’s for five years.
They think Quicklee’s is a good fit for their customers. They expect that with their buying power, they can provide cheaper gas and likely will do some co-branding in the store, such as a doughnut/coffee franchise. Quicklee’s has Dunkin’ outlets in several of its locations in the Rochester region.
With the service bay removed, the building provides plenty of redevelopment opportunities for Quicklee’s, they said.
“Our goal is that they will improve on what we’ve built for 50 years,” Robin said.
Quicklee’s leadership said they’re pleased the Pacellos chose them.
“We don’t want to expand just for the sake of expansion itself,” said Ken Perelli, vice president and chief operating officer of Quicklee’s, which is based in Avon, Livingston County. “We look for businesses that need our services and want a company like ours who will go above and beyond to support the area. Lyons met that criteria, and we are excited to add it to the growing list of communities we serve.
“Jim Pacello did a great job with the store, and for many it will be hard to see him move on from this business, but we aim to bring the same level of exemplary service and care he provided.”
Added General Manager Brian Mongi: “I have no doubt we can maintain the level of service the community expects, and I’m excited to be part of a growing, locally owned, family-operated business like Quicklee’s.”
Not all will change at the site, where a 2-year-old boxer, Mela, greets customers each day (it’s son JP’s dog).
Michelle Perkins is staying on with Quicklee’s, while longtime employees Elaine Devlin and Val Putnam are retiring.
Jim and Robin said their success is the result of all those who supported them through the decades, as well as their dedicated employees.
“(Forty-eight years in business) is a testament to our loyal customers,” Robin said. “We couldn’t have done this without them.”
On Thursday, Jim will arrive at the store at his usual 5:30 a.m., and close out the register for the final time. Quicklee’s will close the store for a few hours and reopen the same day, Robin said.
The business that he has operated for nearly five decades will no longer be his, but he and Robin believe they’re leaving it in good hands.
“I’ve enjoyed doing this,” Jim said, “but it will be a sad day, there’s no doubt about that.”