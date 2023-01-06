PENN YAN — After more than three decades as Yates County's sheriff, Ron Spike plans to end his long run at the end of 2023.
In an email to the Times Thursday night, the 73-year-old Spike, who has been with the sheriff's office for more than 50 years, said he will retire at the end of the year. He is in his eighth four-year term and currently the senior sheriff in the state.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Yates County as their sheriff," Spike said. "It has been a pleasure to work alongside such a talented team in the sheriff's office and in county government."