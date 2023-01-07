PENN YAN — After more than three decades as Yates County’s sheriff, Ron Spike plans to end his long run at the end of 2023.
In an email to the Times, the 73-year-old Spike, who has been with the sheriff’s office for more than 50 years, said he will retire at the end of the year. He is nearing the end of his eighth four-year term, making him the senior sheriff in the state.
“As I enter the twilight of my career ... I will not be seeking reelection as sheriff,” he said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Yates County as their sheriff.”
Spike, whose father, George, was county sheriff from 1958 until his death in 1981, grew up in the sheriff’s residence when it was attached to the old 1904 county jail in Penn Yan.
Ron Spike graduated from Monroe Community College in 1970, when he was hired as a deputy sheriff under his father. He was promoted to detective in 1973 and elevated to chief deputy in 1982 under his father’s successor, Sheriff Jan Scofield.
Spike was first elected sheriff in November 1991, taking office at the beginning of 1992.
“I have been a law enforcement officer with the sheriff’s office for 52 years now, with 31 years as the elected sheriff,” he said. “I am grateful for the opportunity I have had for public service and to lead an agency where the well-trained good men and women that work here past and present, 24/7 have been my best assets for providing public safety services. It has been a pleasure to work alongside such a talented team in the sheriff’s office and in county government.”
Spike has attended numerous training courses, including the 144th session of the FBI National Academy, and has been active in the state and national sheriffs’ institutes. He was honored several times during his long career, including 1981, when he was named New York State Sheriffs’ Association Deputy Sheriff of the Year for saving a life in a house fire.
He currently chairs the state Municipal Police Training Council, a position he has held under five governors. Locally, Spike has long been active in many community organizations.
Spike said he is proud that the sheriff’s office has achieved and maintained professional accreditation status in five areas including police services, jail operations, 911 dispatch, court security, and the civil division.
“I have strived to be dedicated to public safety through leadership, accountability, staff training, and valued community partnerships in service to our county residents and visitors,” he said.