NEWARK — Beginning July 6, Chuck Loray will be the new assistant principal at Newark High School.
The Newark school board approved his four-year probationary appointment May 16. The vote was unanimous.
Loray, who is completing a year-long administrative internship as a teacher on special assignment at Victor Junior High School, will replace Jason Dentel. Dentel is leaving to become principal of Union Springs High School.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as assistant principal of Newark High School,” he said. “Through the interview process, it became clear that students appreciate and value their teachers and opportunities to learn. It was also obvious that teachers and staff are invested in their students and the Newark community. To me, that makes Newark an exciting place to be. I am looking forward to meeting more students, staff, and families.”
"The Newark High School team is incredibly excited to bring Mr. Loray on board,” NHS Principal Nick Ganster said. “It is clear that he cares deeply about students, and we know he will do great things for the NHS school community.”
Prior to his administrative internship, Loray was a special education teacher at Victor Junior High School since the 2012-13 school year. He also ran the Extended School Year Program in the Victor Central School District for the last two summers.
Before he began teaching in the VCSD, Loray taught 10th-grade Global History at Fairport High School for two years.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in history form SUNY Geneseo and a master’s degree in special education from Nazareth College. In August, he will receive his Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Oswego.
Loray lives in Irondequoit with his wife, Kim, and their 4- and 2-year-old children.