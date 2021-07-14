FAYETTE — After 12 years as town supervisor, Cindy Lorenzetti will not seek re-election this fall.
She is the only woman town supervisor in Seneca County, the only woman on the Seneca County Board of Supervisors, and one of only two Democrats on the county board.
Lorenzetti is the daughter of former state Democratic Party Chairman Jim Garlick and has been one of the most outspoken supervisors on a host of issues, including the Cayuga Nation, protection of Seneca Lake, opposition to former county manager John Sheppard and water and sewer issues. She helped engineer the surprise election of fellow Democrat Gary Westfall of Waterloo as board chairman five years ago.
She also is town Democratic Party chair and will run tonight’s party caucus, scheduled for 7 p.m. in her home, 4144 High Banks Road. She may be in an awkward position since she has said she supports town board member Jeff Trout, a Republican, for supervisor.
Trout was elected with Lorenzetti in 2009 as Democrats. But he switched to the Republican Party in 2016 and was re-elected.
The town’s 669 Democrats can nominate candidates for supervisor, two seats on the town board and highway superintendent.
The two board seats are held by Republicans Coreen Lowry and Linda Zwick. At the June 22 Republican primary, Lowry and newcomer Jenn Salone won, denying Zwick the GOP line. Zwick will be on an independent Fayette Strong line in November and may seek Democratic endorsement tonight.
The current highway superintendent is Republican Andy Brown, who defeated challenger Damon Nicholson in the primary. Nicholson also has the Fayette Strong independent line and could seek the Democratic caucus nod tonight.