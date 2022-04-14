WATERLOO — Ralph Lott and Ben Guthrie are the newest members of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency Board of Directors.
They were appointed to six-year terms by the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday, bringing the IDA up to its full strength of nine board members. The vote was unanimous.
Lott, a Seneca Falls resident, begins a second stint on the board, having served from July 2011 to February 2015.
“I’m looking forward to serving again on the Seneca County IDA board and hope to move businesses and industry forward in all locations in Seneca County,” Lott said.
Lott, president of Rodman Lott & Son Farms, was elected to a pair of two-year terms as an at-large county supervisor from Seneca Falls. He concluded that service in December.
Guthrie works for Upstate Service Associates, a refrigerator and freeze sales and service company in Interlaken.
“I look forward to contributing my business experience to the team making decisions on the board,” the Interlaken resident said.
Lott and Guthrie will succeed Menzo Case of Generations Bank in Seneca Falls and Steve Wadhams of Wadhams Enterprises in Junius. Both resigned in 2021.
Steve Brusso, Tom Kime, Tom Murray, Bruce Murray, Don Trout, Jeff Shipley, and Sue Cirencione round out the IDA board.
IDA Executive Director said anyone interested in being considered for a future appointment to the IDA board should send a letter of intent and a résumé to Kelly Kline at k.kline@senecacountyida.org.