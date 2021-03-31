WATERLOO — At least one member of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors will not seek reelection this fall.
Republican Ralph Lott did not submit party nominating petitions to run for a third term as county supervisor from Seneca Falls.
Filing Republican and Conservative petitions for the town’s two county supervisor seats were incumbent Paul Kronenwetter and newcomer Michael Rhinehart. Filing Democratic petitions for the two seats were Sean Painter and Thomas Scoles.
And Cindy Garlick-Lorenzetti of Fayette — the only woman and one of only two Democrats on the 14-member board — will announce her plans later this week. Filing Republican and Conservative Party petitions for town supervisor was veteran Town Board member Jeff Trout, a former Democrat and close ally of Lorenzetti.
There are three county-wide races this fall: one for county treasurer and two for part-time county coroner positions.
Current County Treasurer Frank Sinicropi of Seneca Falls, a Republican, is not running again, choosing instead to submit petitions to run for a seat on the Seneca Falls Town Board. Also submitting GOP petitions for a Seneca Falls Town Board seat is Kaitlyn Laskoski.
Les Marquart of Waterloo submitted Republican and Conservative petitions for treasurer and Susan Sauvageau of Seneca Falls submitted Democratic petitions for treasurer.
The Seneca Falls Town Board seats of Democrats David DeLelys and Doug Avery are up this year. Democrats in Seneca Falls select their candidates at a party caucus, and both are expected to seek their party’s nomination. The last date for a caucus is July 21.
Submitting Republican and Conservative petitions to run for part-time coroner positions are Keith Jay of Interlaken and Dan Oneil of Seneca Falls.
Here’s a look at the candidates submitting petitions in each town:
COVERT: Incumbent Town Supervisor Michael Reynolds filed Republican and Conservative petitions for another term. Others filing Republican and Conservative petitions are incumbents Brayton Foster and William Bishop for two Town Board seats. Democrats will not field candidates this year.
FAYETTE: With Trout giving up his Town Board seats to run for supervisor, three seats will be up this fall. Filing GOP and Conservative petitions are incumbent Coreen Lowry ad newcomer Jenn Salone; incumbent Linda Zwick filed Republican petitions. Filing Republican and Conservative petitions for town justice is incumbent Duane Riegel and filing for highway superintendent are incumbent Andrew Brown and challenger Damon Nicholson, forcing a June primary.
Democrats will select candidates at a party caucus.
JUNIUS: Incumbent Supervisor Ernest Brownell filed Republican petitions for another term. Others filing GOP petitions are incumbent Town Clerk Mary Prosser and challenger Colleen Smith, setting up a June primary.
Also filing Republican petitions are incumbent Town Justice Brian Erway and incumbent Town Board members Richard Wadhams and newcomer Randy Wadhams. David Fisk, the incumbent highway superintendent, also filed Republican petitions. Democrats will have no candidates this year.
LODI: Town Board incumbents Trevor Sibley and Chance VanCleef filed Republican and Conservative petitions. Town Democrats will choose candidates at a caucus.
OVID: Filing Republican petitions for a Town Board seat is incumbent Carrie Wheeler-Carmenatty, along with newcomer Shannon McCoy.
ROMULUS: Submitting GOP and Conservative petitions for the Town Board is incumbent Melody Collinsworth. Two seats are up this year; the other is held by Democrat Joseph Brodnicki. Democrats select candidates at caucus.
SENECA FALLS: Joining Kronenwetter, Rhinehart, Sinicropi and Laskoski in submitting Republican and Conservative petitions is incumbent LaVerne Lafler for town justice. Democrats will select candidates at a caucus.
TYRE: Incumbent Supervisor Ron McGreevy submitted Republican and Conservative petitions and will be challenged in a June primary by Elizabeth Partee. Filing Republican petitions for Town Board are incumbent Reginald Aceto, former Democrat Henry Bickel and Conservative Timothy Bush.
VARICK: Submitting Republican and Conservative petitions for Town Board seats are incumbents Eric Riegel and Ricky McCulloch. Submitting a Republican petition for town justice is incumbent Jeff Hogue. Democrats select candidates at a caucus.
WATERLOO: Incumbent Supervisor Don Trout filed Republican and Conservative petitions for another term. For two county supervisor seats, filing GOP and Conservative petitions are incumbent Michael Enslow and former county supervisor Bob Shipley. Filing Democratic petitions for county supervisor is incumbent James Cleere.
Incumbent Town Board member Howard Strader filed Republican and Conservative petitions. Tammy Morabito, incumbent tax collector, filed Republican petitions, and Eileen Temple filed GOP and Conservative petitions for town clerk, a position now held by Democrat Sandra Ridley. Democrats will select candidates at a caucus. The seat of Democratic Town Board member Tyrone Thomas also is up this year.