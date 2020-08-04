WATERLOO — Seneca County Clerk Christina “Tina” Lotz has filed a general objection to the independent petition submitted by her Democratic opponent last week.
The Seneca Falls Republican filed her objection with the Seneca County Board of Elections on Monday. She is challenging the independent People for Change party petition submitted by Melissa Brand-Brown of Seneca Falls.
Lotz will have to file specific objections by Aug. 10 if she wants the county’s two election commissioners to rule on her challenge.
The election for the position, which carries a four-year term, is Nov. 3.