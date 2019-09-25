TYRE — Love is coming to Tyre — as in Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores of Oklahoma City.
Company officials made an initial presentation of their plans to a joint meeting of the town Planning and Town boards Tuesday. They want to buy a 13-acre parcel of land immediately south of Thruway exit 41 from 3S Development of Waterloo, a company headed by brothers Craig and Verne Sessler and their sister, Jane Sessler Shafer.
The plan is to build for a fueling area for regular cars and trucks on the east side facing Route 414; a convenience store; 1-3 fast-food restaurants in a centrally located building, including drive-through lanes; and a major diesel-fueling operation on the west end of the parcel. The facility, which would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is expected to employ up to 60 people.
Rick Shuffield,vice president of real estate development for the 500-store chain, passed out information packets to town officials. The project cost is expected to cost $8 million to $10 million, depending on the parcel purchase price.
Engineer Rob Osterhoudt of Bohler Engineering displayed a site plan for the project. It shows an access road off Route 414, which he described as a 30-foot wide thoroughfare that would be built with 18-24 inches of concrete in order to withstand the amount of truck traffic.
The roadway to the Love’s facility would include three areas to the south that could serve as driveways to future development of the Sessler-owned property.
Love’s would be directly across the road from the Petro Travel Center, which has a similar setup.
Osterhoudt said there would be parking at Love’s for 74 cars and 89 trucks. There would be a small tire and minor repair shop for trucks on the south end.
Planning and Town board members asked questions about traffic circulation within the property, which would also serve recreational vehicles and RV trailers towed by trucks.
“If we get all our permits and approvals from the state and local governments by spring, we will start construction in the spring,” Shuffield said. “Construction should take about seven months.”
“I believe this will be a good company and a good project to continue the economic development of our town,” Supervisor Ron McGreevy said.
The town, with a population of 981, has been flush with new development the past five years, highlighted by del Lago Resort & Casino that opened Feb. 1, 2017.