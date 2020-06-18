TYRE — The town will begin its review of the proposed Love’s Travel Center at 6:40 p.m. on June 23.
The town Planning Board will meet at that time to review the Oklahoma-based travel center chain’s 13-acre subdivision request, site plan and the State Environmental Quality Review Act review.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on public meetings, the session will be available by video only, accessible through the town’s website page of www.tyreny.com. Those wishing to listen can dial 1-408-418-9388 and use access code 129 885 0165.
The Planning Board is inviting written comments to be submitted on the Love’s project on environmental or other concerns. They should be mailed or dropped off to the Tyre Municipal Building, 1082 Gravel Road, Seneca Falls, 13148. Those comments should be submitted within 24 hours of the meeting date.
Copies of the site plan, subdivision plan and SEQRA forms are available for review by appointment at the municipal building during normal business hours. For an appointment, call (315) 835-0206.
In 2019, Love’s announced it had a purchase agreement with 3S Development of Waterloo, a company formed by LaVerne and Craig Sessler and Jane Sessler Shaffer. Their project is a fueling station for cars and trucks on Route 414 south of Thruway Exit 41 on the west side of the road. The project also would include a convenience store, one to three fast-food restaurants with drive-thru lanes, a major diesel fuel station and a tire and minor repair shop.
It would be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The project is estimated to cost $8 million to $10 million and employ up to 60 people.