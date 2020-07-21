TYRE — The town Planning Board’s review of the Love’s Travel Center and Country Store proposal is underway.
That review began at the board’s June 23 meeting. It will continue at 6:30 p.m. July 28 at the town’s Gravel Road municipal building.
The Planning Board will conduct a public hearing on the Oklahoma City-based company’s site plan, subdivision plan, and State Environmental Quality Review for a new travel center on 13 acres of land immediately south of Thruway Exit 41. The company wants to build a commercial facility that would provide fuel, food, tire repair and incidental travel needs.
The public may submit written comments by mailing them to the Tyre Municipal Building, 1082 Gravel Road, Seneca Falls, NY 13148, within 24 hours of the hearing time and date. Copies of the site plan, subdivision plan and full Environmental Assessment Form are available for public review at the municipal building by appointment only during normal business hours.
The Love’s Travel Center and Country Store proposal was presented to town officials last September. It would be across Route 414 from an existing Petro Travel Center.