TYRE — Ground will be broken in the next few weeks for construction of a Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores on Route 414, south of Thruway Exit 41.
At its March 18 meeting, the Town Board voted to accept an access easement and a stormwater-handling agreement with the Oklahoma City-based chain. The board also has issued the company a zoning permit, paving the way for the groundbreaking plans, according to Supervisor Ron McGreevy.
The company announced plans to build the facility in September 2019. The center caters to truck travel, with a repair and tire shop. Fueling facilities and convenience stores are part of the plans too. It would be on the west side of Route 414, almost directly across from the Petro Travel Center.
Love’s, which was founded in 1964, is family-owned, with about 500 stores in 41 states.
Since del Lago Resort & Casino opened in 2017, development in the area around the Route 414 and Route 318 intersection has boomed, with a Byrne Dairy, the Pine View Housing complex and a Finger Lakes Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership having opened. In addition, there are plans for a new Seneca County Chamber of Commerce building.