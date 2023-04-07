CANANDAIGUA — Jerry Lovett, currently incarcerated in the Ontario County Jail, was accused Wednesday of entering into an agreement with another person to kill someone for financial gain.
Lovett, 32, of Geneva, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and second-degree conspiracy. He already faces a second-degree attempted murder charge in connection with a Jan. 7 incident in which Geneva police said he essentially admitted to shooting a man six times in the face and chest during an argument at a North Genesee Street apartment — after which Lovett allegedly was stabbed by Erwin Wineglass, 53, in the chest, legs and hands multiple times.
Wineglass also was charged with second-degree attempted murder and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance for a large quantity of crack cocaine.
The identity of the man who was shot has not been released, nor has information about what the men were arguing about been disclosed. They did not live in the apartment where the incident occurred, Geneva Police Lt. Matt Colton said, and police didn’t say what they were doing there at the time.
Ontario Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Marvin said he didn’t know if the new charges are related to the Jan. 7 incident because the officer who investigated the alleged jailhouse agreement was on vacation. Marvin also would not discuss how or when talk about killing someone for hire came to the attention of police, who it is that Lovett is accused of conspiring with, or who it was that he allegedly wanted killed.
The Ontario County Sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit, the Wayne and Seneca County sheriff’s offices, the Geneva and Canandaigua police departments, and the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office were involved in the investigation.
“I can tell you there are no charges pending against anyone else,” Marvin said.
Lovett was arraigned on the new charges at the county jail and recommitted to the jail without bail.
The shooting victim from the initial incident was taken to Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released. Lovett, who also was treated at Strong, remained in custody of the Ontario County sheriff after he was discharged.
Wineglass is free on an undisclosed amount of bail.